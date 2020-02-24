Springfield City Council to look at 2020 Capital Improvements Program at Monday's meeting

Springfield's 2020 Capital Improvements Program could be approved at Monday night's City Council meeting.

The Capital Improvements Program is a schedule and strategy for funding and planning the construction, maintenance and replacing the infrastructure and public facilities for a six-year planning window. The Program also only includes projects or programs that are estimated to cost $100,000 or more.

In the 2020 Capital Improvements Program, there are 137 "possible projects" outlined for this year. Most of them fall into the categories of sanitary sewer improvements, street improvements, and stormwater improvements. There are other "possible projects" listed in the airport improvements category and the fire station improvements category, to name a few.

In total, the 137 projects outlined for 2020 would cost more than $108 million dollars to complete.

Springfield City Planner Randall Whitman explained not all of the projects will happen. Instead, he says the City usually picks nearly 20 projects based on what's most needed.

"It's really just saying, there's $200,000 potential if these issues come up in stormwater or sewer problems," Whitman began. "None of those may come up, they may not spend a penny of that money, but it's just a way for the city to identify where that money will come from."

Whitman also talked about why it's important the Capital Improvements Program looks at a large window of projects as opposed to just one year's worth of projects. "A lot of these projects take five or six years to complete," he said. "It also takes a lot of time and a lot of funding to pay for them."

For those looking to review the 2020 Capital Improvements Program themselves, there is a link to a summary of the nearly 150-page document included with this story.

Springfield City Council is expected to vote on whether to approve the Program at Monday night's meeting. The City Council meets every other Monday evening at 6:30 in the City Council Chambers in Historic City Hall, located at 830 North Boonville Avenue in Springfield. Meetings are always open to the public.