Springfield DoorDash drivers scammed by customers

For the past year DoorDash has been Mario Mitchell's full source of income. DoorDash drivers can earn up to $10 per delivers plus any tips they receive.

"A lot of people have been tipping really well in this coronavirus pandemic. Lucky for us because we're able to work," said Door Dash driver, Mario Mitchell.

There are also people who are doing the opposite.

"People will get their food and order it with knowing they're not going to pay for it. They'll put a tip on it so it looks normal. You'll deliver it like normal and sometimes you'll hand deliver it to the customer and they'll say thank you for the food then five minutes later they'll say they didn't get the food," said Mitchell.

Mitchell says this results in the customer getting a full refund and the DoorDasher possibly getting their account deactivated.

This happened to Mitchell twice and now he taking action to keep it from happening to him again. If he doesn't hand deliver a meal he'll leave it on the doorstep and snap a picture of it as proof.

"I'm just out here trying to do my job and make and these people are just frying the system and screwing over our lives," said Mitchell.