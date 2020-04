Firefighters are investigating a morning fire at a building in east Springfield.

Shortly after 8 a.m. Wednesday morning, the Springfield Fire Department responded to a building fire on Kearney Street, just past Neergard Avenue, west of U.S. 65.

Springfield Fire Chief David Pennington said the building was vacant, but did have power. The fire did a lot of damage to the building. Nobody suffered any injuries.

The cause of this fire is unknown at this time.