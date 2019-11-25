Springfield firefighters show dangers of grease fires as Thanksgiving nears

Fire Marshall Ben Basham with Springfield Fire Department took a pan, filled it with store-bought cooking oil and light a firing underneath the pan.

"We are going to heat the oil up to a point where itself ignites," said Basham.

In minutes the pan caught fire.

"This is the most common fire we are going to see in Springfield, in fact across the nation," said Basham.

Basham says you should never try to put out the fire with water. He says do not lift the pan and try to move it either.

"We have had a lot of people injured over the years doing that sloshing the grease around, spreading it onto the counters and onto the floor and back on the person carrying it," said Basham.

He says to put a lid over the fire and then turn off the heat source fueling the fire and to leave it be.

"If you don't leave it alone it will reignite," said Basham.

Basham says if the fire begins to expand, it is best to dial 911 and get everyone out of the house. He also says adding baking powder or flour on the fire will not help.

"I'm not saying flour won't work, but if it's not used correctly, it will actually burn," said Basham.

Basham does say baking soda works pretty well, another item you can have handy that you can buy at the store.