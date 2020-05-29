Springfield-Greene Co. Health Dept. announces 20 new cases, 6 from Wilson's Creek Nursing & Rehab

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department reports 20 new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours.

Six of the new cases from Wilson's Creek Nursing & Rehab, including two staff and four patients. The health department says the facility does not allow visitors and may have been brought in from a staff member.

Another six cases came from a traveling construction crew. Health leaders say one case learned of potential exposure after traveling out of the region, which led to six cases after several tests.

Health department director Clay Goddard says Wednesday was the county's busiest day for single-day testing with 138 new tests. He says many of the new positive cases have been identified and contained early.

One week since announcing possible exposure from a Springfield Great Clips, the health department also says 42 clients tested as of Friday have all tested negative for COVID-19.

The health department also provided a list of potential exposure from new cases:

Thursday, May 21: Walmart Supercenter at 3520 W. Sunshine sometime in the afternoon, no specific time given (symptomatic, not masked)

Thursday, May 21: Petsway at 1717 W. Kearney around 6 p.m.

(infectious but didn’t show symptoms, not masked)

Thursday, May 21: Price Cutter at 1831 W. Kearney around 5 p.m. (infectious but didn’t show symptoms, not masked)

Friday, May 22: Walmart Neighborhood Market at 3536 W. Mt. Vernon around 4 p.m. (infectious but didn’t show symptoms, not masked)

Sunday, May 24: Walmart Supercenter at 3315 S. Campbell around 3 p.m. (infectious but didn’t show symptoms, not masked)

Watch the latest update here:



