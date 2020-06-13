Springfield-Greene Co. Health Dept. announces new potential COVID-19 exposures

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department has notified the public of potential community exposures from three COVID-19 positive individuals.

Cases visited the following locations prior to being diagnosed:

Thursday, June 4: Kearney St Café at 1324 W. Kearney around lunchtime for about 20 minutes (two infectious, one symptomatic, one not, neither masked)

Friday, June 5: Cedars West at 513 N West Bypass around 11:30 p.m. for about an hour and a half (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)

Saturday, June 6: Cedars West at 513 N West Bypass around 4 p.m. for about 20 minutes (two infectious, one symptomatic, one not, neither masked)

Anyone who visited these locations in this time frame is considered low risk for contracting COVID-19, but should monitor for symptoms. There is no need to self-quarantine or isolate unless symptoms develop.

A timeline of all known potential community exposures in the last 14 days is available HERE.

COVID-19 is spread through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes. It spreads between people who are in close contact with one another.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include:

-Fever or chills

-Cough

-Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

-Fatigue

-Muscle or body aches

-Headache

-New loss of taste or smell

-Sore throat

-Congestion or runny nose

-Nausea or vomiting

-Diarrhea

If symptoms do develop, seek medical attention.