Springfield-Greene Co. Health Dept. announces new potential COVID-19 exposures

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- The Springfield-Greene County Health Department has notified the public of potential community exposures from two new COVID-19 cases.
Health officials shared the following timeline of potential exposures from the cases:
-Saturday, June 27: Walmart at 3315 S. Campbell Ave from 1:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)
-Sunday, June 28: The Barn House Event Center at 5484 W. Sunshine St. to watch baseball from 5:00 p.m. to 7 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)
-Tuesday, June 30: Visited Mix Ultralounge at 1221 E. St. Louis St. from 10:30 p.m. to 1: 00 a.m. (infectious and symptomatic, not masked)
Prior to being diagnosed, one of the cases worked at Bellacino’s Pizza & Grinders at 2856 S. Glenstone Ave. during the following dates:
-Tuesday, June 30 from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, masked)
-Thursday, June 25 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. (infectious and symptomatic, masked)
Anyone who was at these locations on these dates is considered low risk for contracting COVID-19, but should monitor for symptoms. There is no need to self-quarantine or isolate unless symptoms develop.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include:
· Fever or chills
· Cough
· Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
· Fatigue
· Muscle or body aches
· Headache
· New loss of taste or smell
· Sore throat
· Congestion or runny nose
· Nausea or vomiting
· Diarrhea
For a list of potential exposures in Greene County over the past 14 days, click here.
Greene County has reported 354 cases, including 216 recoveries, as of Saturday.