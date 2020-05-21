Springfield-Greene Co. Health Dept. announces potential COVID-19 exposure in Willard

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department has notified the public of a potential exposure from a patient who tested positive for COVID-19.

One of the county's recent positive cases visited a Dollar General location in Willard (401 S. Miller Rd.) around 10 a.m. on Friday, May 15 for nearly one hour.

The same case also visited Apple Market (500 Miller Rd.) in Willard around 11 a.m. for around an hour.

The individual was wearing a face covering while visiting both stores and was not showing symptoms at the time of the potential exposure, according to the health department. However, the person was believed to within the timeframe of being potentially infectious.

Anyone at these locations disclosed on these dates is considered low risk for contracting COVID-19, but should monitor for symptoms. The health department says there is no need to self-quarantine or isolate unless symptoms develop.

Springfield and Greene County are currently under Phase 1 of the "Road To Recovery" plan for reopening. Phase 2 is set to begin Saturday for Springfield.

As we continue to take steps to reopen our community, it is even more important for all of us to interact with our environment carefully. This latest case highlights the value of wearing a face covering in a public setting, such as a grocery store, to minimize the spread of COVID-19. If someone is sick, they should stay home.