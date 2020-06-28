Springfield-Greene Co. Health Dept. announces potential COVID-19 exposures

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department has notified the public of potential community exposures from four new COVID-19 cases.

Health officials shared the following timeline of potential exposures:

Monday, June 22: Pennington’s Supermarket in Ash Grove, visited from 6 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. (infectious, symptomatic, not masked)

Monday, June 22: Pappo’s Pizzeria at 221 E Walnut St, visited around 6:30 pm (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)

Monday, June 23: Walmart Supercenter at 3315 S Campbell Ave, two cases visited from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. (infectious, symptomatic, not masked)

Tuesday, June 24: Panera Bread at 4100 S Campbell Ave, visited from 12:30 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. (infectious, symptomatic, not masked)

Anyone who visited these locations during these listed times is considered to be at low risk for contracting COVID-19, but should monitor for symptoms. There is no need to self-quarantine or isolate unless symptoms develop.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include:

· Fever or chills

· Cough

· Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

· Fatigue

· Muscle or body aches

· Headache

· New loss of taste or smell

· Sore throat

· Congestion or runny nose

· Nausea or vomiting

· Diarrhea

For a list of potential exposures in Greene County over the past 14 days, click here.

Greene County has reported 301 cases, including 181 recoveries, as of Sunday.