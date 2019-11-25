Springfield-Greene Co. Health Dept. warns of flu spike post Thanksgiving travel

Officials with the Springfield-Greene County Health Department said they are expecting another bad flu season to end 2019.

Kendra Findley, the Administrator of Community Health and Epidemiology for the Springfield-Greene County Health Department, said they are basing this prediction on the number of early cases they have confirmed, both locally and across the state. So far this year, there have been 30 confirmed flu cases in Greene County and 852 across Missouri.

Findley explained, every year after Thanksgiving travel wraps-up they see a major spike in the number of flu cases. She said this is because those who travel are exposed to more germs.

Findley said people's first, and best, line of defense is the flu vaccine. "Get your flu shot, it's not too late," Findley began. "Enjoy the holidays, take care of yourself, and protect yourself against those diseases that are going around right now."

Findley also said people need to make sure they are washing their hands or using hand-sanitizer if the traditional soap and water is not available. She added people should also avoid sharing utensils and drinks during the holidays.

While Findley said the flu comes on pretty quickly, there are a few symptoms people will experience before getting sick. "Being abnormally tired, that's going to be your first sign, maybe a headache, just being lethargic." She added people could experience a sore or scratchy throat, in addition to a fever.

Findley said if people start to feel under the weather during the holidays, they should make sure they hydrate and keep a three-foot distance between themselves and others.