Springfield-Greene Co. Botanical Center reopens Friday

The Springfield-Greene County Botanical Center reopens Friday, May 22, after being closed several weeks in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Springfield Botanical Gardens at Nathanael Greene/Close Memorial Park, along with all parks and trails operated by the Springfield-Greene County Park Board, were allowed to remain open throughout the city and county stay-home orders.

Attendance at Springfield Botanical Gardens has been very strong, even while the Botanical Center, playgrounds and other features have been closed. Playgrounds reopened May 14 and the park continues to be busy.

The Botanical Center’s atrium, front desk, gift shop and restrooms reopen to the public on a modified schedule: Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.- 5 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. At this time, no meetings, rentals or classes are taking place in the building.

All park, facility and trail visitors are reminded to keep a minimum six-foot distance from others, make sure they wash their hands before and after visiting, avoid touching their faces, cover any coughs or sneezes, and please stay home if they are feeling any symptoms of illness.

Springfield Botanical Gardens at Nathanael Greene/Close Memorial Park is open daily sunrise to sunset, at 2400 S Scenic Ave.

