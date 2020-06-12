Springfield-Greene County Health Department announces possible exposure at Springfield restaurant

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department reports a possible community exposure at a McDonald's in Springfield.

The latest positive case worked for seven days at the McDonald's on 2811 North Kansas Expressway. The employee did wear a mask and gloves while working with the public. The worker also stayed behind a sneeze guard the entire time.

Times when employee worked:

*May 29 5 a.m. - 9 a.m.

*May 30 5 a.m. - 8:20 a.m.

*June 2 5 a.m. - 2 p.m.

*June 3 6 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

*June 5 5 a.m. -2 p.m.

*June 6 5 a.m.-2 p.m.

*June 9 5 a.m. -12:45 p.m.

Anyone who was at either of these locations on this date is at low risk for contracting COVID-19, but should monitor for symptoms. There is no need to self-quarantine or isolate unless symptoms develop. COVID-19 is spread through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes. It spreads between people who are in close contact with one another.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include:

*Fever or chills

*Cough

*Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

*Fatigue

*Muscle or body aches

*Headache

*New loss of taste or smell

*Sore throat

*Congestion or runny nose

*Nausea or vomiting

*Diarrhea

If symptoms do develop, seek medical attention.

