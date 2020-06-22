Springfield-Greene County Health Department announces possible COVID-19 exposure

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department released more possible COVID-19 community exposure related to two patients.

Prior to being diagnosed, a Greene County case visited the following locations:

*Sunday, June 14: Walmart Neighborhood Market at 3720 E Sunshine from 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, masked)

*Monday, June 15: Pat Jones YMCA weightlifting area at 1901 E Republic from 6 a.m. to 7:15 a.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)

*Tuesday, June 16: Pat Jones YMCA weightlifting area at 1901 E Republic from 6 a.m. to 7:15 a.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)

A case from another county spent about 15 minutes at each Walmart Supercenter and Lowe’s Home Improvement in Republic on Tuesday, June 16 between 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. The individual was infectious and symptomatic and was wearing a mask.

Anyone who was at these locations on these dates is at low risk for contracting COVID-19, but should monitor for symptoms. There is no need to self-quarantine or isolate unless symptoms develop.

COVID-19 is spread through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes. It spreads between people who are in close contact with one another.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include:

• Fever or chills

• Cough

• Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

• Fatigue

• Muscle or body aches

• Headache

• New loss of taste or smell

• Sore throat

• Congestion or runny nose

• Nausea or vomiting

• Diarrhea

If symptoms do develop, seek medical attention.