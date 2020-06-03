Springfield-Greene County Health Department announces potential COVID-19 community exposure

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- The Springfield-Greene County Health Department released potential community exposures from a COVID-19 positive individual.
Prior to being diagnosed, a recent positive patient visited Sam’s Club at 3660 E. Sunshine on Friday, May 29 between 5 p.m. – 6 p.m. The individual was infectious and symptomatic at the time and was not wearing a face covering.
COVID-19 is spread through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes. It spreads between people who are in close contact with one another.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include:
• Fever or chills
• Cough
• Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
• Fatigue
• Muscle or body aches
• Headache
• New loss of taste or smell
• Sore throat
• Congestion or runny nose
• Nausea or vomiting
• Diarrhea
If symptoms do develop, seek medical attention.