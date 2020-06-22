Springfield-Greene County Health Department announces potential COVID-19 community exposure

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- The Springfield-Greene County Health Department announced potential community exposures from three COVID-19 positive patients.
Prior to being diagnosed, our cases visited the following locations:
• Friday, June 12: Walmart Neighborhood Market at 444 W Grand from 3 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)
• Sunday, June 14: Walmart Neighborhood Market at 3150 W Republic from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)
• Sunday, June 14: Andy’s Frozen Custard walk-up window at 3147 E Sunshine from 8:30 p.m. to 9:15 p.m. (infectious and symptomatic, not masked)
• Tuesday, June 16: Walmart Neighborhood Market at 3720 E Sunshine in the 4 p.m. hour (infectious but not symptomatic, masked)
Anyone who was at these locations on these dates is at low risk for contracting COVID-19, but should monitor for symptoms. There is no need to self-quarantine or isolate unless symptoms develop.
COVID-19 is spread through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes. It spreads between people who are in close contact with one another.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include:
• Fever or chills
• Cough
• Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
• Fatigue
• Muscle or body aches
• Headache
• New loss of taste or smell
• Sore throat
• Congestion or runny nose
• Nausea or vomiting
• Diarrhea
If symptoms do develop, seek medical attention.