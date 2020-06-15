Springfield-Greene County Health Department announces potential COVID-19 community exposures

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department shared potential community exposures from three COVID-19 positive individuals.

Health leaders say the latest case explain the need to stay home when ill.

Prior to being diagnosed, our cases visited the following locations:

*Friday, June 5: IHOP at 3804 S Glenstone around 12 p.m.

(two infectious and symptomatic, neither masked)

*Saturday, June 6: Walmart Supercenter at 1150 US 60 in Republic between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. (infectious and symptomatic, not masked)

Anyone who was at these location on these dates is at low risk for contracting COVID-19, but should monitor for symptoms. There is no need to self-quarantine or isolate unless symptoms develop.

COVID-19 is spread through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes. It spreads between people who are in close contact with one another.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include:

*Fever or chills

*Cough

*Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

*Fatigue

*Muscle or body aches

*Headache

*New loss of taste or smell

*Sore throat

*Congestion or runny nose

*Nausea or vomiting

*Diarrhea

If symptoms do develop, seek medical attention.

