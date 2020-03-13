Springfield-Greene County Health Department suggests 250 crowd limit; referral testing site coming

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department asks organizations to limit mass events to 250 people or less to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The request follows the first presumptive case of the COVID-19 virus announced Thursday. Health leaders say the patient is a woman in her 20s from Springfield. She had recently visited Austria.

County leaders urged churches to come up with alternatives for services. The Missouri State High School Athletics Association will go forward with state basketball championships with only 150 fans per school.

Springfield-Greene County Health Department Director Clay Goodard says the county is now in a containment phase. Goodard says they are using century-old strategies of isolating the patient, then backtracking where the patient has had contact.

County health leaders will set up a mobile testing site Monday to examine possible COVID-19 cases more quickly. Doctors will refer those patients to the testing site. Anyone showing up without that referral will be turned away. Goodard asks anyone feeling ill to contact their physician though telemedicine first.

Health leaders suggest you limit travel and stay home as much as possible. This will help flatten the curve of cases, hoping to end the virus.

Springfield Mayor Ken McClure asks Sunday be a day of prayer for the community as we battle the spread of the virus.