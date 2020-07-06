Springfield-Greene County Health Department confirms 35 new COVID-19 cases Monday; releases list of possible community exposures

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department released several potential community exposures from seven COVID-19 positive patients.

Health leaders reported 35 new cases Monday bringing the total to 372 confirmed cases since the pandemic began. And health leader say they have 394 suspected cases. Prior to being diagnosed, four cases visited the following locations:

*Thursday, June 25: Visited Walmart Supercenter at 2825 N Kansas Expy from 1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, masked)

*Friday, June 26: Visited Walmart Supercenter at 2825 N Kansas Expy, *time not known (infectious and symptomatic, masked)

*Friday, June 26: Visited Dollar Tree at 2654 N Kansas Expy, time not known (infectious and symptomatic, masked)

*Friday, June 26: Visited Walmart Supercenter at 1150 US 60 in Republic around 4:30 p.m. for about 20 minutes (infectious and symptomatic, not masked)

*Monday, June 29: Visited Dollar General at 401 S Miller Rd in Willard between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, masked)

*Monday, June 29: Visited Apple Market at 500 Miller Rd in Willard between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, masked)

*Friday, July 3: Visited Lowe’s Home Improvement at 1225 US 60 in Republic from 1:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, masked)

*Friday, July 3: Visited ALDI at 1434 US 60 in Republic from 2:15 p.m. to 3 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, masked)

*Friday, July 3: Visited Walmart Supercenter at 2825 N Kansas Expy from 2 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. (infectious and symptomatic, masked)

*Saturday, July 4: Visited Walmart Supercenter at 3520 W Sunshine St from 5:30 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. (infectious and symptomatic, masked)

Prior to being diagnosed, three of our seven cases worked at the following locations:

*Tuesday, June 23: Worked at La Hacienda Authentic Mexican Restaurant at 1370 S Glenstone Ave from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. (infectious and symptomatic, masked – developed symptoms in the evening)

*Friday, June 26: Worked at Big Whiskey’s American Restaurant and Bar at 900 N Old Towne Ave in Republic from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. (infectious and symptomatic, masked)

*Wednesday, July 1: Worked at Mexican Villa West at 1100 W Sunshine St from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)

*Thursday, July 2: Worked at Mexican Villa West at 1100 W Sunshine St from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)

Anyone who was at these locations on these dates is at low-risk for contracting COVID-19, but should monitor for symptoms. There is no need to self-quarantine or isolate unless symptoms develop.

COVID-19 is spread through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes. It spreads between people who are in close contact with one another.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

If symptoms do develop, seek medical attention.