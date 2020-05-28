Springfield-Greene County Health Department confirms 6 new cases of COVID-19, public exposures

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department confirmed six new cases of COVID-19.

Health leaders released a list of several spots where the patients shopped in Springfield and Republic. These individuals visited these locations prior to being diagnosed.

*Monday, May 18: Walmart Supercenter at 1150 US 60 in Republic between 1 p.m. – 2 p.m. (symptomatic, not masked)

*Thursday, May 21: Walmart Supercenter at 2021 E. Independence around 6 p.m. (infectious, not masked)

*Friday, May 22: Walmart Supercenter at 1150 US 60 in Republic around 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. (infectious, not masked)

*Saturday, May 23: Burlington at 3860 W Washita St. between 4 p.m. – 5 p.m. (infectious, not masked)

*Sunday, May 24: Aldi at 421 E. Battlefield around 1 p.m. (symptomatic, not masked)

*Sunday, May 24: Target at 1825 E. Primrose around 5 p.m. (infectious, not masked)

Anyone who was at these locations on these dates is at low risk for contracting COVID-19, but should monitor for symptoms. There is no need to self-quarantine or isolate unless symptoms develop.

Contract tracers report none of the new cases are clients of the Great Clips located at 1864 S. Glenstone, where two hair stylists recently tested positive for the virus. Testing has been offered to close contacts of those cases. Out of 42 tests on those clients, so far all of them have returned negative.

COVID-19 is spread through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes. It spreads between people who are in close contact with one another.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include:

*cough

*fever

*shortness of breath

*chills

*muscle pain

*sore throat

*and new loss of taste or smell

If symptoms do develop, seek medical attention.

