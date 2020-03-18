Springfield-Greene County Health Department informs community of potential COVID-19 exposure

As part of the Springfield-Greene County Health Department’s duty to protect the public’s health, it is informing of potential COVID-19 exposure in the community.

People at locations on these dates below are at low risk for contracting COVID-19, but should monitor for symptoms. There is no need to self-quarantine or isolate unless symptoms develop.

LOCATIONS:

On Thursday, March 5, the international travelers and our fourth case had lunch in the upstairs area of Bruno’s Italian Restaurant. They then shopped at Branson Landing.

On Friday, March 6, the international travelers had breakfast at Hemingway’s and shopped at Bass Pro.

On Thursday, March 12, our case had a dinner meeting in a private room at Ocean Zen.

On Monday, March 16, our case had lunch at Big Biscuit on South Campbell.

Although there are rumors to the contrary, all involved patients report not going to church services during this timeframe.

COVID-19 is spread through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes. It spreads between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet). People are thought to be most contagious when they are most symptomatic. Some spread is possible before people show symptoms, but it is not thought that this is the main way the virus is transmitted. It is also not thought that touching a surface or object that has the virus on it is the main way the virus spreads.

