Springfield-Greene County Health Department informs of more potential COVID-19 exposure

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department is informing the public of more potential COVID-19 exposure in the community.

Health leaders believe the risk of contacting COVID-19 at these locations is low, but you should monitor for symptoms. There is no need to self-quarantine or isolate unless symptoms develop.

On Sunday, March 15, the 18th case visited Black Sheep Burger and Shakes in downtown Springfield for dinner, followed by a visit to Blue Room Comedy Club.

*Monday, March 16, the patient visited Cesar’s Old Mexico for lunch and then shopped at Walmart Neighborhood Market on Sunshine around 2 p.m.

*Tuesday, March 17, the patent shopped at the Walmart Neighborhood Market on Glenstone around 10 a.m.

Health Department staff have been working the investigation of our 18th case aggressively and have determined that public warning of the activities around this case is warranted. This case was a domestic traveler to an impacted area.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include cough, fever and shortness of breath. If symptoms do develop, seek medical attention. Contact your health care provider before you go to tell them about your symptoms and recent travel history. If you are sick, you can use virtual care options to seek medical treatment without exposing others to illness. Links are available at health.springfieldmo.gov/coronavirus. COVID-19 is spread through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes. It spreads between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet). People are thought to be most contagious when they are most symptomatic. Some spread is possible before people show symptoms, but it is not thought that this is the main way the virus is transmitted. It is also not thought that touching a surface or object that has the virus on it is the main way the virus spreads.

