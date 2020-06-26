Springfield-Greene County Health Department investigating possible COVID-19 case at homeless center

Health leaders report a possible case of COVID-19 among the homeless community in Springfield.

The homeless community spend the day at the Veterans Coming Home Center routinely. The staff locked the doors Friday. Director Chris Rice said earlier Friday morning it was too early to say if anything at the center would be changing based on the case. He says staff make sure the homeless social distance, wear makes and use hand sanitizer.

In the meantime, the homeless say they are just scared, as they wait to hear where they may be able to get their next meal, get shelter from the heat and use the bathroom.

"We have no water," said Becky, a homeless woman. "We have to go a long ways just to find food. We have no bathroom facilities, no way to clean up. And we have a lot of concern about what we're going to do in this heat. We have people who are sick, and wheelchairs."

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department has not confirmed the case yet, but plan to release more information later on Friday.

