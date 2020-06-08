Springfield-Greene County Health Department monitoring COVID cases after weekend protests

Around 2,500 people gathered in downtown Springfield over the weekend to protest police brutality and to hold a vigil.

But after weeks of the Springfield-Greene County Health Department telling us to avoid groups and staying home as much as possible, could there be increases in numbers? The Health Department doesn’t know for sure.

“We are definitely keeping track of disease spread and we are monitoring that very closely,” said Katie Towns with the health department.

There are some things working in favor of the protesters including the fact the demonstrations are taking place outside.

The virus is known to spread mainly in confined indoor spaces where the air is recirculated among people who have been in close contact for a long amount of time.

During a rally, people are usually outside and, moving around not long in the same proximity with any particular person who may be contagious.

The important thing according to the Health Department is to remember to wear your masks and social distance.

