Springfield-Greene County Health Department releases possible COVID-19 community exposure

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department shared a possible COVID-19 community exposure from a positive patient.

Prior to being diagnosed, our case went to the following location:

*Saturday, June 27: Visited Target at 1825 E Primrose from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)

Anyone who was at this location on this date is at low-risk for contracting COVID-19, but should monitor for symptoms. There is no need to self-quarantine or isolate unless symptoms develop.