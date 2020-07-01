Springfield-Greene County Health Department releases possible community COVID-19 exposures

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department released new potential community exposures from two positive COVID-19 patients.

One patient resides in Greene County. And one resides in another jurisdiction. County health officials reported 11 new cases of the coronavirus. The total since the pandemic reached 307 cases.

Prior to being diagnosed, the individuals went to the?following locations:

*Wednesday, June 17: Visited Walmart Supercenter at 3520 W Sunshine from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. (infectious and symptomatic, not masked)

*Saturday, June 27: Visited Wonders of Wildlife (aquarium side only) at 500 W Sunshine from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)

Anyone who was at these locations on these dates is at low-risk for contracting COVID-19, but should monitor for symptoms. There is no need to self-quarantine or isolate unless symptoms develop.

COVID-19 is spread through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes. It spreads between people who are in close contact with one another.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include:

*Fever or chills

*Cough

*Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

*Fatigue

*Muscle or body aches

*Headache

*New loss of taste or smell

*Sore throat

*Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

*Diarrhea

If symptoms do develop, seek medical attention.

