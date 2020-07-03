Springfield-Greene County Health Department releases possible community exposures from COVID-19 patients

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department released several potential community exposures from four COVID-19 positive individuals.

Prior to being diagnosed, three of these individuals (one of which is a case from another jurisdiction) went to the following locations:

*Wednesday, June 24: Visited Genesis Health Club North at 1828 N Glenstone Ave. from 4:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)

*Thursday, June 25: Visited Sam’s Club at 745 W. El Camino Alto from 12:30- 1 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)

*Saturday, June 27: Visited Genesis Health Club North at 1828 N Glenstone Ave. from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. for fitness class with participants spaced 6 feet apart (infectious and symptomatic, not masked)

*Sunday, June 28: Visited Sam’s Club at 3660 E. Sunshine St. between 4 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. for about 20 minutes (infectious and symptomatic, not masked)

*Thursday, July 2: Visited Apple Market at 319 S. Main St. in Rogersville at 2 p.m. for about 20 minutes (infectious and symptomatic, not masked)

*Thursday, July 2: Visited Walmart at 2021 E. Independence St. at 4 p.m. for about an hour (infectious and symptomatic, not masked)

*Prior to being diagnosed, a fourth individual worked at the Walmart at 2825 N Kansas Expressway during the following dates:

-Tuesday, June 23 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Infectious but not symptomatic, masked)

-Wednesday, June 24 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. (infectious and symptomatic, masked)

-Thursday, June 25 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. (infectious and symptomatic, masked)

Anyone who was at these locations on these dates is at low-risk for contracting COVID-19, but should monitor for symptoms. There is no need to self-quarantine or isolate unless symptoms develop.

Three new positive COVID-19 cases were reported by the Health Department, bringing the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 323.

COVID-19 is spread through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes. It spreads between people who are in close contact with one another.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include:

*Fever or chills

*Cough

*Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

*Fatigue

*Muscle or body aches

*Headache

*New loss of taste or smell

*Sore throat

*Congestion or runny nose

*Nausea or vomiting

*Diarrhea

If symptoms do develop, seek medical attention.