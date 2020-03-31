Springfield-Greene County Health Department reports 2 new COVID-19 deaths

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department reported another two deaths from COVID-19 cases Tuesday afternoon.

The county reports six deaths overall since the coronavirus crisis began in the country. Overall, the county reports 50 cases with eight of those patients recovering fully.

Springfield-Greene County Health Department Director Clay Goodard did not disclose the victims names.

One of the victims contracted the virus while at the Morningside East Assisted Living Center in east Springfield. The victim is one of five who have died living at the assisted living. So far, eight patients at the facility contacted the virus. Also, a member of the staff also contracted the virus.

The second reported victim Tuesday is a man in his 80s who had contact with an international traveler. Doctors say the patient had been immunocompromised.

Goodard reiterated the push for residents deemed non-essential workers to stay home and practice social distancing. The city of Springfield and Greene County stay-at-home mandate lasts until April 24.

Missouri reports 1,327 coronavirus cases around the state.