Springfield-Greene County Health Department reports no cases of COVID-19 from Great Clips salons as incubation period ends

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department reports the incubation period has passed from those potentially exposed from Great Clips. No clients of either stylist nor additional coworkers contracted COVID-19 as a result.

Two stylists tested positive in May after working at the Great Clips at 1864 S. Glenstone Ave, potentially exposing 140 clients and six other coworkers. No additional clients or coworkers tested positive.

“This is exciting news about the value of masking to prevent COVID-19,” said Director of Health Clay Goddard. “We are studying more closely the details of these exposures, including what types of face coverings were worn and what other precautions were taken to lead to this encouraging result. We never want an exposure like this to happen, but this situation will greatly expand our understanding of how this novel coronavirus spreads.”

Goddard noted in addition to masking, Great Clips had policies in place that also likely prevented the spread of disease, such as distancing of salon chairs, staggering appointments and other measures that will also be studied,

Testing was offered to all those potentially exposed, and 46 people pursued testing—all came back negative. Regardless of testing, all potentially exposed were quarantined for the duration of their exposure period.