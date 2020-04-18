Springfield-Greene Co. Health Dept.: Recent workplace exposure not a risk to the public

After releasing information Friday on a workplace exposure, the Springfield-Greene County Health Department says the employees do not present a risk to the public from the exposure.

A recent COVID-19 patient in Greene County worked while sick, which has led to quarantine for 65 employees for that business. Health leaders did not specify which business or industry this involves.

Thirteen of the 65 employees under quarantine are symptomatic and expected to be tested, according to the health department.

In response, the health department clarified its policy on exposure notifications.

The health department says it has repeatedly released details around public activities that could present potential risk, such as visits to grocery stores, dining at restaurants or shopping.

However, the health department says workplace exposures do not represent the same kind of risk to the public.

The Health Department released the following statement, in part:

"Through thorough contact tracing, the Health Department has notified and assessed each employee’s exposure risk, both to contracting the illness themselves as well as whether that individual could have exposed the public.

The workplace and employees noted in the announcement yesterday did not represent a risk to the public. This was determined by the criteria outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention regarding contact tracing and the risk of transmission of COVID-19."

Employees and others at risk for exposure have been contacted and quarantined.