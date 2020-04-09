Springfield-Greene County Health Dept. announced another COVID-19 death; releases cases exposure

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department announced the death of a Greene County resident from COVID-19.

Director Clay Goddard says the latest victim is a man in his 70s who had a weakened immunity. The death is the eighth in the county since the coronavirus crisis began.

Additionally, health leaders notified the public of potential exposures from two COVID-19 positive individuals.

One of our recent positive cases visited the Hy-Vee on West Battlefield in Springfield on March 27 around 3 p.m. and the Verizon store on E. Independence in Republic on March 30 around 1 p.m.

The other positive case visited the Dollar General on State Highway 125 in Rogersville on March 29 around 8 a.m., the Kum and Go also on State Highway 125 before 9 a.m. and the Aldi's on East Sunshine in Springfield around 11 a.m.

Anyone who was at one of the locations disclosed on these dates are at low risk for contracting COVID-19, but should monitor for symptoms. There is no need to self-quarantine or isolate unless symptoms develop. If you are sick, you can use virtual care options to seek medical treatment without exposing others to illness. Links are available at health.springfieldmo.gov/coronavirus.

Total cases in the county stands at 76. Goddard re-emphasized the importance of staying at home as much as possible to flatten the curve.