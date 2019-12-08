Springfield-Greene County Library District host annual Holiday Store for Kids

Springfield-Greene County Library District host the 18th annual Holiday Store for Kids.

Shelli Kaminski is the store manager at the Library Center in Springfield Missouri. Kaminski said she knew kids loved shopping for their own gifts, that's why she created the Holiday Store for Kids. She said she truly brings joy to the kids as they pass out holiday gifts that they've bought all by themselves for their family, friends, teachers, and pets.

Children up to age 18 can shop for gifts priced just right for kids and parents. Starting at 25 cents to $10. Volunteers are at the Holiday Store for Kids to help them shop and wrap their presents. Both parents and siblings are able to help, too!

Kaminski said kids can find jewelry, mugs, toys, holiday ornaments, socks, slippers, wallets, watches, iPad cases, frames and more for everyone on their list.

Holiday Store for Kids schedule:

- The Library Center store continues through December 15 at these times:

Sundays, December 8 and 15, 1–4:30 p.m.

Monday–Friday, December 9–13, 2–7 p.m.

Saturday, December 14, 10 a.m.–7 p.m.

- The Republic Branch store continues through December 18 at these times:

Monday-Thursday, December 9-12, 8:30 a.m.-9 p.m.

Friday-Saturday, December 13–14, 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.

Monday-Wednesday, December 16-18, 8:30 a.m.–9 p.m.