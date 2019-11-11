Springfield-Greene County Library District uses rare technology to teach Ozark's history

The Magic Box looks like an average exhibit at first glance. That is until people realize the front glass is a transparent, interactive touchscreen telling the stories of the items that are inside.

The Manager of Local History and Genealogy for the Springfield-Greene County Library District said the Magic Box is the perfect combination of modern day technology and history. Brian Grubb also talked about how this has helped bridge the gap between generations at the library. "We see people coming from across the library, it catches their eye," said Grubb. "They have interactions and engagements with not only staff members, but other community members that happen to be in the library district."

Grubb also said the items in the Magic Box would usually be limited to a look-only display spread. The Magic Box allows teams to combine physical objects with video or interactive 3D renderings so library patrons can study, manipulate and experience them more fully. "We can show how to interact with with these pieces that you might not be able to actually hold themselves, right, because of their fragility or just their condition," said Grubb. "You can then interact with them in a digital realm."

Currently, the Magic Box features items from a door-to-door salesman who traveled across the Ozarks from the 1950s through the 1970s. The Library District teams worked with Missouri State University to put all of the digital videos and renderings online as well. Follow the link with this story to explore and learn more, before visiting the Library Center's Magic Box.