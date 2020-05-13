Springfield-Greene County Park Board announces plan for reopening playgrounds, fitness classes

The Springfield-Greene County Park Board will reopen all playgrounds Thursday, May 14, the same day some fitness classes resume at family centers.

Springfield-Greene County Parks Board

Playgrounds, along with other parks facilities, were closed for several weeks to help prevent spread of COVID-19, as outlined in previous Springfield and Greene County civil emergency orders. Orders amended on May 7 allow playgrounds to reopen, but with physical distancing in place and a limit of 25 adults and kids in a play area.

Park Board playground equipment is not disinfected regularly. However, the Springfield-Greene County Health Department advises that the virus causing COVID-19 may be susceptible to UV light and humidity.

Parents and kids are advised to keep a minimum six-foot distance from others, make sure they wash their hands before and after visiting playgrounds, avoid touching their faces, cover any coughs or sneezes, and avoid playgrounds where crowd size is approaching 25 people. All park visitors are asked to please stay home if they are feeling any symptoms of illness. Signs at playgrounds will remind visitors of the rules.

Chesterfield, Dan Kinney and Doling family centers reopened May 5, and continue to operate on a modified schedule: Monday-Friday, 7 a.m.- 6 p.m.; Saturday, 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.; and Sunday, 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Starting May 14, some of the smaller fitness classes resume, also following a modified schedule. Class registration is not currently required, but some classes are fee-based. Large classes, including Silver Sneakers, are not yet in session, but they may be added later. Check facility schedules for details.

Members and guests must maintain a six-foot distance from one another and classes may be moved to another room to allow for physical distancing. Restrooms and locker rooms are open, but showers and drinking fountains are closed — bring your own water bottle. Childcare services, rentals and birthday parties are not currently available. No congregating is allowed in common areas. All members and guests are asked to please stay home if they are feeling any symptoms of illness.

Aquatics facilities at Chesterfield and Doling family centers remain closed until late May, to allow for hiring and training of lifeguard staff, as well as maintenance in the pool area.

Other parks facilities now open include:

*Cooper Tennis Complex, operating on a modified schedule.

*Jordan Valley Ice Park, operating on a modified schedule.

*Lake Springfield Boathouse, with canoe, kayak and paddleboard rentals opening for the summer season Friday, May 15.

*Springfield Skate Park, operating on a modified schedule.

Rutledge-Wilson Farm Park

*Valley Water Mill Equestrian Center, open for private lessons.

*Dickerson Park Zoo will re-open to Friends of the Zoo members Tuesday, May 26 through Thursday, May 28. Guests must show FOZ membership ID at the gate. The zoo will open to the public on Friday, May 29.

Dickerson Park Zoo closed due to COVID-19 on March 19. The soft opening with Friends of the Zoo members May 26-28 will help zoo staff observe high-traffic areas, traffic patterns and make adjustments as needed. Hours are 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Visitors to all Parks, trails, playgrounds and facilities must continue to follow CDC prevention guidelines, including:

*Wash hands often with soap and water for 20 seconds, especially before eating and after coughing, sneezing, blowing your nose and using the restroom.

*Avoid touching your face.

*Keep a six-foot distance from others.

*Cover all coughs and sneezes.

*If you have symptoms of illness, including fever, cough or difficulty breathing, stay home.

