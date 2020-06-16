Springfield-Greene County Health Dept. announces possible exposure from new COVID-19 cases

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department shared the latest possible community exposure related to three cases of COVID-19.

Prior to being diagnosed, our cases visited the following locations:

*Thursday, June 11: IHOP at 2647 N Kansas Expy from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. (infectious and symptomatic, not masked)

*Friday, June 12: Longhorn Steakhouse at 3121 S Glenstone from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. (infectious and symptomatic, not masked)

*Friday, June 12: Applebee’s Grill + Bar at 2430 N Glenstone from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, masked)

*Saturday, June 13: Worked in multiple areas at Walmart Supercenter in Marshfield from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, masked)

*Sunday, June 14: Hy-Vee at 1720 W Battlefield between 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. for about one hour (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)

Anyone who was at these location on these dates is at low risk for contracting COVID-19, but should monitor for symptoms. There is no need to self-quarantine or isolate unless symptoms develop.

Health leaders say these latest cases are yet another reminder for all of us to interact with our environment carefully. They say if someone is sick or thinks they may be sick, they need to stay home.

COVID-19 is spread through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes. It spreads between people who are in close contact with one another.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include:

*Fever or chills

*Cough

*Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

*Fatigue

*Muscle or body aches

*Headache

*New loss of taste or smell

*Sore throat

*Congestion or runny nose

*Nausea or vomiting

*Diarrhea

If symptoms do develop, seek medical attention.