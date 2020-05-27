Springfield-Greene County announces potential COVID-19 community exposure

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department revealed a potential community exposure from a COVID-19 patient.

This latest case visited the Walmart Supercenter at 3520 W. Sunshine on Monday, May 18 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. The individual did not show symptoms at the time of the potential exposure and did not wear a mask. The person was, however, believed to within the timeframe of being potentially infectious. Anyone who was at this location on this date is at low risk for contracting COVID-19, but should monitor for symptoms. There is no need to self-quarantine or isolate unless symptoms develop.

County health leaders remind you if you are sick or think you may be sick, stay home. COVID-19 is spread through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes. It spreads between people who are in close contact with one another.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include:

*cough

*fever

*shortness of breath

*chills

*muscle pain

*sore throat

*new loss of taste or smell.

If symptoms do develop, seek medical attention.

If you are sick, you can use virtual care options to seek medical treatment without exposing others to illness