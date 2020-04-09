Springfield-Greene County health leaders: 'This is not the time for leisure travel'

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department urges local residents to avoid leisure travel during the coronavirus pandemic.

The announcement comes two weeks after a stay-at-home order took effect for Greene County, and less than a week since the statewide stay-at-home order was issued.

According to the health department, 30% of Greene County's COVID-19 cases have been travelers. More than 80% of the county's reported cases have come from travelers or contacts of the travelers.

“This is not the time for leisure travel, or travel of any kind,” said Director of Health Clay Goddard. “We are asking that you wait to go see your family that does not live here. We ask that you take this seriously and do not risk bringing any more of this disease back to our community. This is not only a personal responsibility, but it is your responsibility to protect this community that we all share.”

Springfield-Greene County health officials say 18 of the county's recent cases traveled after March 16, which is when county leaders initially issued an order limiting group gatherings to 50 or fewer people and declared a civil emergency.

As of Thursday, there have been 76 positive reported cases of COVID-19 in Greene County. Among those, 17 have been medically cleared, but the county says eight patients who tested positive have died.

More than 3,500 cases and 77 deaths have been reported in Missouri.

