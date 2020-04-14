Springfield-Greene County health leaders relax testing requirements for COVID-19

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department is relaxing testing requirements for COVID-19.

Director Clay Goddard announced the changes Tuesday during a a virtual news conference.

The county previously asked physicians only to refer patients for testing if they showed multiple symptoms. Now, doctors may refer patients for testing if they show one symptom of the coronavirus.

In Greene County, 2,400 patients have been tested for COVID-19. Since the first case in early March, 80 patients have tested positive with 37 recoveries. Of those patients, eight are hospitalized fighting the virus.

Goddard admitted he is encouraged by the the numbers moving into the right direction, but also noted it is not time to say "mission accomplished." Goddard asks you to practice good social distancing. He also reminded the stay-at-home order remains in place.