WATCH 10:30 a.m.: Springfield-Greene County leaders making announcement Thursday morning about stay-at-home order

Springfield-Greene County leaders will announce reopening guidance Thursday morning.

City leaders told KY3 News to anticipate the guidelines to be stricter than the governor's statewide plan which goes into effect May 4. Governor Mike Parson noted Monday county jurisdictions could make orders stricter than the state's.

“I know there is a lot of interest in May 4," said Springfield-Greene County Health Director Clay Goddard. "Our city and county leaders are working on the details of what the next step for our community looks like. We anticipate language will be stricter than the statewide orders.”

Springfield Mayor Ken McClure hinted Tuesday the updated guidelines could be more restrictive than the state's latest orders.

"I will say this order in my opinion was too lenient for what we need to do here in Springfield and Greene County," Springfield Mayor Ken McClure said of the state's version. "Mass gatherings are a problem. That's where the disease has the most opportunity to spread. So we want to look at that very, very closely. What's concerning to me is the situation in surrounding counties that feed into Springfield and Greene County. They probably have not reached their peak yet."

Goddard said he expected a lot of feedback no matter how the local guidelines differ from the state's version.

"We're walking a tightrope, right?" he said. "And what's interesting about the position I'm in is if I navigate this right, eventually everybody will be mad at me."

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department reported 96 cases Thursday. Of those cases, 71 fully recovered.

