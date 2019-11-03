Springfield Instacart shoppers join nationwide strike for better pay

Thousands of Instacart employees are on strike as of Sunday. They're demanding better wages and tips.

It's an online grocery service that hires people to pick up and deliver items to your front door. The concept is fairly new to the Ozarks, but personal shoppers in Springfield are joining the strike.

John and Jessica West picked up extra work, on top of their full-time jobs, as Instacart shoppers to make money for their wedding.

"Where are the babysitting gigs anymore? I don't have a lawn mower so I can't mow people's grass. It's just not like it used to be," Jessica West said.

Jessica started shopping in May. When John started in September, that's when the two say things started to change.

"I used to be able to clear about a $100 a night, maybe $150 if the tips were really nice, but we barely do $50 between the two of us now," Jessica said.

Marianne Sanders has been shopping since February. She started the gig job to have a flexible schedule while she helps raise her grandchildren.

She said she was making $12 or $13 per order, plus a tip. Lately, she's bringing in almost half of that, at about $7 per order.

"They should be willing to pay us minimum wage," Sanders said.

Sanders said she runs a Facebook group for Instacart shoppers in Springfield. She says there are about 60 members, and about a dozen of them are joining the strike.

Sanders said the company should bring back better pay, and raise the default tip amount back to 10%.

"We feel like it’s worth our time and that we are deserving of having more than a ‘no tip,’ or a $2 tip when we’re trying to get that personal shopping experience," Sanders said.

Sanders said she strives for quality customer service, and added employees can receive a $3 bonus if they receive a five-star rating from a customer.

Sanders and the West's say they care about their customers, and feel the customers shouldn't be forced to make up for what the company won't pay its shoppers.

"They've raised the prices of their memberships, they've raised the cost of delivery. They're making more money than they did before but they're paying their workers less," Jessica said.

Jessica said she hopes the strike shows there is power in numbers.

"If everyone does it together, it disrupts the system enough that they actually can see that," she said.

The newlywed West's are financially struggling while on strike, but are hoping for a change.

"We're thrilled to be able to provide this service, we just want a wage that kind of matches our effort," Jessica said.

According to Instacart, customers can change the tip amount at any time, even up to three days after they receive their order.

The company also provided a statement that reads: "We take the feedback of the shopper community very seriously and remain committed to listening to and using that feedback to improve their experience."

The shopper strike is set to last until Tuesday, November 5.

For an open letter from employees to the Instacart CEO on the reason for the strike, click HERE.

