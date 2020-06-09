Springfield mayor reacts to officer hit by driver in parking lot

Springfield Mayor Ken McClure spoke out Tuesday afternoon after a driver rammed a police officer into a barricade in the police headquarters parking lot.

McClure said the incident was "uncalled for."

He said he is praying for the officer and his family at this time.

"It was a reminder first just how fortunate we are to have an excellent police department here," McClure said. "But secondly how much risk our police officers face everyday."

Police identified the injured officer as Mark Priebe. He was "seriously injured" in the incident. Priebe is a 21-year police veteran, according to Mayor Ken McClure.

McClure said he is praying for Priebe and his family.

"He was doing his job and we want to thank him for that," he said.

McClure said the attack on Priebe is a reminder of the current tension, but no motive is known at this point.

"We had an officer killed in March in Springfield," he said. "It was the first one since the 1930s. And it's just a reminder really of regardless of how much tension there is, there is a lot going on in our community. And we depend on our men and women of the police department probably more than we have any idea. Today's incident is a reminder of that."

Officer Christopher Walsh, 32, was killed in March during a shooting inside a Kum and Go on East Chesnut near U.S. 65.

Mayor McClure said City Council will likely discuss Tuesday's incident next week when they vote on police body cameras.