Springfield, Mo. Chiefs fan becomes viral sensation after beer celebration

A Springfield, Mo. man and his beer became a viral sensation after the Kansas City Chiefs' comeback victory Sunday.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates with fans after tight end Blake Bell, center, scored a touchdown against the Houston Texans, during the second half of an NFL divisional playoff football game, in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

After tight-end Blake Bell scored a touchdown extending the Chiefs lead in the fourth quarter, he leaped into the stands. While celebrating, Chiefs offensive tackle Eric Fisher grabbed a couple beers sitting on the ledge. He then smashed them together and doused himself. Former pro wrestler Stone Cold Steve Austin made the move famous.

Those beers belonged to Alex Thompson. He had a front row seat to the soaking. He's now gone viral.

"it was great," said Thompson. "Eric Fisher reached out to me. I guess Budweiser said they're sending us a care package, so that's awesome. And Eric Fisher, he's been cool to talk to. This is by far my top moment as a Chiefs fan I would think."

Thompson will return to his endzone seat Sunday afternoon when the Chiefs host the Tennessee Titans for a Super Bowl berth.