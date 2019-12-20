Springfield, Mo. man sentenced to prison in death of man in 2017

A judge sentenced a Springfield, Mo. man to 30 years in prison for the shooting death of a man at a McDonald's parking lot.

Richard A. Gaines, 28, pleaded guilty to an amended unlawful use of a weapon charge and armed criminal action in the death of Zachary Zumwalt.

The shooting happened November 21, 2017 in the parking lot of a McDonald's on West Kearney Street. Police say Gaines and a passenger were denied service at the McDonald's for being intoxicated. Police say Gaines fired shots at the parking lot as they drove away. One of the shots hit Zumwalt parked in the parking lot.

A woman inside Zumwalt's car was grazed by a bullet.