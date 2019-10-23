Affordable housing remains lacking in Springfield, Mo.

The availability of affordable housing in Springfield continues to be a concern.

Habitat for Humanity has helped build and rehabilitate more than 700 houses in Springfield over the last 30 years, but there's still a big shortage of affordable housing.

Karen Hughes has lived in her home for 46 years, but time takes it's toll. Until recently, she feared falling through her floors. "We'd had a water leak at one point, and they were just rotting out," says Hughes.

She also had major plumbing issues and leaky windows, but being on a tight income, knew she couldn't afford to fix the problems. "There's never any money left over for anything," says Hughes.

Habitat for Humanity program covered $18,000 of repairs to her home. "I was doing happy dances while the guys were finishing up," Hughes says. "The biggest thing was, I have a toilet I'm not scared to sit on anymore."

Habitat for Humanity has helped hundreds of households over the years, with their repair programs and zero interest home loans.

"You'd think we would have a line out the door, but we think that's because people think they maybe have too much debt or they don't have a regular job," says Peterson. "It doesn't really matter."

Despite their efforts, safe, affordable housing remains in short supply.

"We've got some wonderful apartments here in town, but we have very few affordable units," says Peterson.

The recent Community Focus Report says more than half of renters and about 30% of homeowners in Springfield are cost-burdened, spending more than 30% of their income on housing.

Peterson says there are more than 10,000 people in Springfield who are considered extremely low income. They make under $19,000 a year. An affordable rent for them would be just under $500, but there are only about 2,000 units in the city available in that price range. That leaves the city about 8,000 units short.

"I know a lot of my friends, from what they pay for rent, it's just unreal," Hughes says. "I couldn't afford it."

The City of Springfield is also trying to help, with a home buyer's down payment loan that is forgiven if the buyer stays for ten years.

"They may not have the ability to save up for that down payment," says Brendan Griesemer, City of Springfield Planning and Development assistant director. "It gives them that ability to buy the house."

The city also has a forgivable repair loan, known as the Homeowner Emergency Loan Program, and one that gives developers incentives to build affordable housing.

"When you look at how much the shortage is and what we're facing right now with affordable housing," says Griesemer, "sometimes it feels like it's just a drop in the bucket."

But for Hughes, just keeping one home safe and affordable means the world.

"If I lost the house, I don't know what I'd be doing," says Hughes. "I'd have to go find somebody to live with."

There are also several other agencies working to help with the problem, and Community Partnership of the Ozarks has formed an Affordable Housing Collaborative that is continually looking for new solutions.