Springfield, Mo. police chief reacts to recent heroin and fentanyl arrests

In the last few months, authorities in the Ozarks confiscated enough fentanyl kill more than 75,000 people. Now, more than a dozen people are in jail, accused of trying to sell the deadly drug, along with heroin, in Springfield.

The arrests and charges come just about a month after a deadly overdose spike related to the same drugs.

Springfield Police Chief Paul Williams could not specifically say the people arrested and charged last week were directly connected to the October overdose spike, which led to at least four deaths.

"The drug trade is not restricted geographically," Williams said.

That's why it took the work of Springfield Police, the Greene County Sheriff's Office, Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Drug Enforcement Administration for federal prosecutors to charge 20 people for conspiracy to distribute heroin and fentanyl in Springfield.

"All these people were working together because we had a problem here," Williams said.

According to the U.S. Attorney's office, the joint investigation started in June, which was months before Springfield saw nearly 70 opioid overdoses in October.

Williams said drug investigations are complicated and take time. He said teamwork among law enforcement is vital.

"We have to have those partnerships, otherwise, we'd just be working things within the city limits of Springfield and we wouldn't get anything done," he said.

Williams could not say how big of an impact the recent bust had on Springfield's drug ring, and would not reveal if more drug dealers could soon be arrested.

"It's ongoing and I really can't talk about that," he said.

While some heroin and fentanyl dealers are now off the streets of Springfield, Williams said the area is facing an even bigger threat.

"We are still the meth capital of the United States," he said. "We still have more meth use, meth abuse, methamphetamine availability, meth overdoses here in Springfield that pretty much anywhere else."

Williams said his detectives are constantly looking for the source of illegal drugs, but the community will be the key to supporting current users and preventing future addiction.

"We've won a battle, but the war is still on going," Williams said.

Williams stressed this is an ongoing federal investigation.

