Springfield Moon City District artists open up homes, studios to the public

Springfield artists are trying to boost the local economy.

They live, work and sell their creations in the Moon City Creative District, north of Commercial St.

"What's bringing people here is something we all love and that's art," said Steve Miller.

Steve Miller makes treasure out of trash in the Moon City Creative District of Springfield. He's been involved for the last decade.

"We live in a residential neighborhood, but this 10-block area that's an overlay, allows you to live, work and have a retail presence in your home," Miller said.

The district runs one block wide, and 10 blocks long, from N. Broadway Ave. to N. Washington Ave. Miller said 10% of his house can be used as a retail space, and that incentive draws in more artists, like Linda Passeri.

"I don't have to find another gallery space, I don't have to find another studio space, I have everything right here where I live," Passeri said.

Passeri is a sculptor, painter and graphic designer. Other creators in the area make textiles, music, woodwork and handmade books. They all opened up their doors to the public Sunday for a gallery tour.

"It's wonderful to welcome people in to see where you work, see part of your process," Passeri said.

Miller said the Moon City Creative District's artisan homes and painted utility poles change the way Springfield's north side looks, which changes many minds about the area.

"It's not as intimidating, it's not as isolated as they had a preconceived notion of about," he said.

Miller and Passeri said art brings people together, and beautifully boosts the economy, as artists buy homes and consumers shop small.

"It's good for our souls, it's good for our community, it's good economically. The more art the better," Passeri said.

Both artists say they'd like to see more creators come to the area.

"I think, long-term, [it] could become like a destination place for people who are visiting Springfield," said Miller.

For more information about the Moon City Creative District and its artists, click HERE.