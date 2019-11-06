Springfield P.D. reports overall crime numbers jumped in third quarter; however improvements made

Police in Springfield, Mo. report overall crime numbers jumped 6% in the third quarter compared to 2018. But there are some improvements.

The Springfield Police Department released the numbers to KY3 Wednesday. Here's the breakdown.

Crimes against property increased in the third quarter by almost eight percent. Burglary and larceny both increased. However, the department reports stolen vehicle cases dropped.

Crimes against persons dropped by 1%. Homicide, rape and robber rates all declined compared to 2018. However, aggravated assault cases jumped from 446 to 449.

Police report thieves stole $617,000 worth of items from homes in the city during the third quarter. Officers remind you to keep valuables locked away and secure exterior doors and windows.

