Springfield Police Department adds new website section committed to transparency

The Springfield Police Department announced a new section of its website committed to transparency.

The section of the website is called "Where We Stand." It features Springfield Police Department policies, tactics and data in one location. Click HERE to see the special section.

The police department released this statement:



At the Springfield Police Department, we are committed to transparency and maintaining open communication with our community members. We value and respect all people and uphold our promise to provide quality service to our community through personal integrity, fairness, open communication, and a helpful attitude.

One way of fulfilling that promise is by offering a new comprehensive section of our website called “Where We Stand.” This addition is dedicated to compiling information related to SPD policies, tactics, data, and more all in one location.

“I hope this effort will help foster greater trust and open communication between the Springfield Police Department and our community. I encourage you to look at all the information available,” said Police Chief Paul Williams. “If you have any further questions, feel free to reach out and let me know.”

While most of the information was already publicly available it is now more accessible and easy to find. We believe that our policies and practices serve as a model to departments around Missouri and the nation. However, our leadership is always willing to hear suggestions on how we can better serve the citizens of Springfield and ensure that they feel safe and valued.