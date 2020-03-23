Springfield Police Department implements extra precautions against COVID-19

The Springfield Police Department announced changes in procedures for police services and police response amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Officers will continue to respond to calls for service. However, in compliance with personal distance guidelines, people who are able, will be asked to meet officers outside of their residence/business and maintain a minimum distance of six feet from the officer during the interaction. When you request police services, dispatchers may ask additional questions to determine the appropriate level of police response.

Telecommunicators, police supervisors, and responding officers will evaluate each call to determine the type of police response you may receive. You may be directed to call information into the police department, an officer may contact you by telephone or you may be instructed to complete an online report.

These efforts are implemented to limit contact as much as possible while still providing police service and maintaining a healthy community and department and following updated health guidelines.

Questions may be directed to our non-emergency phone line (417) 864-1810 and reports can be made online.