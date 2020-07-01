Springfield Police Department releases new vehicle information in double-fatal pedestrian crash

Investigators released new information about a vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run pedestrian crash in Springfield Tuesday morning.

Police say the driver hit Richard D. Gardner, 48, around 4:15 a.m. on Chestnut Expressway near Old City Hall. The driver then left the scene. Police say as Scarlet R. Turner, 52, attempted to help Gardner, a different driver hit them both. They died at the scene. The second driver stopped to assist.

Police believe the truck involved is a full-sized Ford F-150 pickup truck. The model year is between 2015-2019. The truck is missing a passenger-side mirror.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810 or Greater Springfield Area Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477).

