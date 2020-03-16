Springfield Police Department remembers fallen Officer Christopher Walsh

The Springfield Police Department says its harts are mourning the the loss of Officer Christopher Walsh.

Officer Walsh died in the line of duty after being shot while attempting to rescue a shooting victim at the Kum & Go at 2885 E Chestnut Expressway Monday morning.

Officer Walsh served with the Springfield Police Department since 2016. He was assigned as a patrol officer after graduating with the 68th Academy. He was also an Army veteran, active in the US Army Reserves for 10 years.

Officer Walsh is a Springfield native. He graduated from Glendale High School before attending Ozark Technical Community College where he completed the EMT-B course.

Chris was 32 years old and is survived by his wife and daughter.

“Chris died a hero, rushing in without regard to his own safety to protect members of his community. His courageous actions serve as an example to us all,” said Chief of Police Paul Williams.

A second officer Josiah Overton suffered injuries in the shootings. We do not know the extent of his injuries. Police have not released the names of three other victims killed at the convenience store.